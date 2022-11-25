Aaftab Poonawala used 5 unusual knives to chop Shraddha Walkar's body in 35 pieces

In a major revelation, in the Shraddha Walker murder case, five knives were used by murder accused Aaftab Poonawala to chop the victim's body. Police said they have recovered five knives, each between 5-6 inches long, and they have been sent for forensic examination.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar earlier this year and chopping up her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.If these knives were used during the commission of the crime, it will be ascertained only after forensic examination which takes time," said a Delhi Police source told PTI.