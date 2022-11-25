Aaftab Poonawala's father quizzed in Shraddha Walker murder case

Delhi Police officers on Thursday recorded Aaftab Poonawala’s father’s statement, investigators aware of the matter said.Poonawala’s father Amin Poonawala was questioned in Delhi on Wednesday in connection with the case, his son’s behaviour, and his relationship with Walkar. “According to the father, Poonawala used to live independently and was aloof. He wouldn’t keep in touch a lot and talk a lot with the family,” the officer said.

Earlier, a real estate agent claimed that Aaftab's father did not disclose much information about Aaftab when he rented a flat in a building in Mumbai’s Mira Road last month.The real estate broker who helped Amin Poonawala find a flat in Delta Garden Complex, which happens to be the same building in Mira Road, told PTI that the Poonawala senior initially wanted a 1 BHK (bedroom, hall, and kitchen) flat but later changed his mind and took a 2 BHK flat on rent.

''Amin Poonawala told the Andheri-based owner of the flat that three members of his family, including himself, his wife Munira and their son Ahad will occupy the flat. He told the owner that his other son (who is Aaftab) was staying somewhere but not with them. Except this, he didn't share any details about Aaftab,'' PTI quoted him as saying. The Poonawala family shifted to the new location, i.e. Mira Road’s housing complex, in October this year after renting out their flat in Vasai in Palghar district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).