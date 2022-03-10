Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi office gets ready to celebrate possible victory in Punjab election

It's D-Day today as the counting for the assembly elections is underway, Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi office is getting ready to celebrate the possible victory in Punjab election. The office is getting decked up as the party seem confident of their victory in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party is leading all over Punjab as per reports, the party so far has grabbed 24 seats in the state, while Congress and SAD are at 15 and 11 seats the sources said. The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states.

