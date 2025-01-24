AAP Accuses BJP and Delhi Police of Conspiracy To Kill Arvind Kejriwal, Urges Election Commission To Restore Security Cover

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police were involved in a conspiracy to "kill" its leader Arvind Kejriwal. The party also urged the Election Commission to reinstate the security cover previously provided to Kejriwal by the Punjab Police, which had been withdrawn. There was no immediate comment from the BJP or the Delhi Police regarding the claim.

At a press conference on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that they have sent a letter to the Election Commission requesting "fair grounds" for the AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. They also demanded the restoration of Arvind Kejriwal’s security cover, previously provided by the Punjab Police, and called for an audit of the "life-threatening" attacks on him.

They accused the Delhi Police, which operates under the Centre, of ignoring the alleged attacks on Arvind Kejriwal, claiming this was done in line with orders from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"There are two players involved in this conspiracy to kill Kejriwalji the BJP and the Delhi Police. They are both conspiring to end Kejriwal's life. Attacks have been attempted on him one after the other. In October (last year), an attack was made on Kejriwal. Upon investigation by us, it was found that the attackers were BJP workers, but police took no action," Atishi alleged.