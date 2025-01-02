AAP and BJP working as 'B-teams' of each other, being ignorant of farmers' issues: Cong MP

New Delhi, Jan 2 Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MP from Punjab on Thursday hit out at BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labelling them as "anti-farmer" and "B-teams" working against the interests of the farming community.

Randhawa also dismissed the letter written by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as an "election stunt" ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

In the letter, Chouhan expressed concerns over the condition of farmers in Delhi, accusing the AAP government of neglecting their welfare and failing to implement central agricultural schemes, thereby depriving farmers of essential benefits. Chouhan emphasised that political rivalries should not obstruct farmers welfare.

Reacting sharply to his letter, Randhawa told IANS, "Instead of writing to the Delhi Chief Minister, he should have written to the Punjab Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, where farmers are struggling. Since Rakesh Tikait is also part of the farmers' protest, Chouhan should have addressed his letter to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister."

Terming Chouhan's move an election gimmick, Randhawa said, "Writing to the Delhi Chief Minister seems like a mere election stunt."

Randhawa also shifted attention to the deteriorating health of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a hunger strike since November 26 at Khanauri, the border point between Punjab and Haryana.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders, demanding long-pending demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), loan waivers, and agricultural sector reforms.

Randhawa criticised both the Punjab and Delhi governments for their lack of action.

"Delhi Chief Minister should send the same letter to the Punjab Chief Minister about the bad situation there. Dallewal Sahab has been fasting at Khanauri border, but neither Atishi nor Kejriwal has visited him. They should visit him along with the Punjab CM and urge him to give up fasting," he said.

Accusing the BJP and AAP of colluding against farmers, the Congress MP said, "Both of them are B-teams of each other. They meet each other in the evening and set narratives by morning. Both are anti-farmer and ignore the demands of the farming community," he alleged.

He urged both parties to come forward and address farmers' issues.

"The governments in Punjab and Delhi should work towards fulfilling the farmers' demands instead of engaging in political blame games," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor