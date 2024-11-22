AAP appoints two-time legislator Arora as Punjab chief

Chandigarh, Nov 22 In a significant organisational shift, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Aman Arora as the Punjab party President and Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi as the Working President.

Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam and a Cabinet minister in the Punjab government, is a Hindu face known for his inclusive approach and dynamic leadership.

Having secured his seat in the 2022 Assembly elections with the highest margin in the state, Arora has demonstrated strong grassroots support and widespread appeal.

Legislator from Batala, Kalsi’s appointment as Working President highlights the AAP's focus on bringing in energetic and result-oriented leaders to fortify the organisation at all levels.

The AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal extended his heartfelt congratulations to Arora and Kalsi on their appointments.

He expressed confidence in their leadership, highlighting their proven dedication and ability to strengthen the party's organisational structure in Punjab.

“I am confident that Aman Arora and Sherry Kalsi will work tirelessly to address the issues of the people and take the party to greater heights,” an official statement quoting Kejriwal said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also expressed confidence in the newly-appointed leaders through a statement, saying, “Aman Arora and Sherry Kalsi are capable leaders who will take the organisation to new heights. Together, they will ensure that the AAP continues to grow stronger in Punjab.”

Arora expressed his gratitude to Kejriwal, Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, and the party’s leadership for entrusting him and Batala MLA Kalsi with significant responsibilities.

Arora acknowledged the honour of leading the party in Punjab and assured the leadership and party workers of his unwavering commitment to fulfilling his duties diligently.

He emphasised his intent to work as part of Mann’s team, upholding the principles and vision of the party under Kejriwal’s guidance.

Highlighting the unique leadership style within the AAP, Arora praised Mann for voluntarily expressing his desire to step down as state party President, paving the way for this new leadership.

Stressing the unity and focus of the AAP, Arora contrasted its disciplined organisation with the fragmented structures of other parties.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to public service and noted that the AAP’s victories, such as the recent Jalandhar bypoll win, are rooted in delivering results for the people.

Kalsi underscored his determination to fulfil his responsibilities with dedication and focus, working closely with senior leaders of Punjab AAP to ensure effective decision-making.

He assured the party leadership and workers of his commitment to building on the party’s successes and bringing meaningful results to the people of Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor