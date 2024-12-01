AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Plans to Go Solo for Delhi Assembly Election 2025

The preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections are in full swing, with all parties gearing up for the February 2025 elections. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is focusing on retaining its power in Delhi, aiming for a fourth consecutive term. Kejriwal has announced that AAP will contest all 70 seats in Delhi independently, ruling out any alliances for the election.

In response to the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra, which will be held in all Delhi constituencies, Kejriwal remarked that while the BJP has the right to organize the yatra, AAP will continue its efforts to win the elections on its own. He emphasized the democratic right of all parties to campaign in their own way.

In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP had secured a resounding victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed to win just eight seats. As the 2025 elections approach, both the BJP and Congress are intensifying their efforts to challenge AAP’s dominance.

In another development, Kejriwal made a statement regarding the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who represents Uttam Nagar. Balyan had been vocal about threats from gangster Kapil Sangwan and had lodged complaints with the Delhi Police. Instead of acting on his complaints, the police arrested Balyan, which Kejriwal criticized, saying that Balyan was only raising concerns about gang activities, and his son had now become a target.