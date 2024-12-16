AAP in Punjab failed to address issues concerning municipal polls: Congress

Chandigarh, Dec 16 Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed the ruling AAP for its failure to address issues concerning the ongoing municipal council elections.

Beginning his day at the Khanauri border, the Ludhiana MP met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on his 21st day of a hunger strike till death. Warring described his fight as one for all Punjabis and a testament to the relentless spirit of farmers who are the backbone of the nation.

Warring lashed out at the Central government for its indifferent attitude toward farmers' demands, stating, “The treatment of our farmers by the Central government is condemnable. I appeal to all Punjabis to unite and support Dallewal-ji in this struggle for our rights. The Congress has always stood with the farmers and will continue to do so.”

He emphasised how the issue has been consistently raised in the Parliament and added Rahul Gandhi has and will continue to amplify the farmers' voice on national platforms.

After Khanauri, Warring visited Samana, where he met with local leadership and addressed the atrocities committed by the state government during the recent municipal council election nominations. “The AAP government has stooped to new lows, tearing nomination papers, using the administration to suppress opposition candidates, and physically manhandling women candidates,” he said.

He condemned these acts as an attack on democracy and vowed to take the matter to the Election Commission, the High Court, and the Supreme Court to ensure justice. “We will not let democracy be destroyed by the AAP’s misuse of power. The people of Punjab will not forget such atrocities and will show the AAP government the door,” he added.

Interacting with the media in Patiala, Warring criticised the deteriorating governance under the AAP. “The Aam Aadmi Party has already ruined Punjab’s law and order, healthcare, and education sectors, and now they are destroying democracy itself. We demand that the municipal elections be restarted in a fair and transparent manner, free from the shadow of AAP’s high-handedness. FIRs must be filed against those who attacked and humiliated our women candidates.”

Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi and other Congress leaders joined Warring in condemning the AAP's tactics, calling them a blatant assault on constitutional values.

