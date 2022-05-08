AAP joining Trinamool to push for Pawar as joint Oppn candidate?

New Delhi, May 8 With just two months to go for the Presidential polls, the Opposition camp has started its calculations. The common aim of all Opposition parties is to fight against the BJP by getting their candidate elected unanimously.

In a latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now engaged in discussions with other Opposition parties, leaving aside the Congress, on the possible strategy for the Presidential elections.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal recently met the leaders of Trinamool Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to discuss the poll strategy.

It is noteworthy that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had met Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi recently. According to sources, during the meeting, she offered to field a non-Congress candidate for the Presidential elections.

According to Mamata Banerjee, regional parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Nationalist Congress Party and many others can support her candidate for the presidential polls.

In the last Presidential elections, the Congress had fielded Meira Kumar as its candidate.

According to sources, there is a minimum possibility of disagreement between the Opposition parties if NCP chief Sharad Pawar agrees to be the candidate in the Presidential elections. Considering the political experience and stature of this veteran leader, AAP, Trinamool Congress and Congress, everyone is expected support Pawar.

At present, the AAP is in consultation with other parties to discuss the scenario which would emerge in case Pawar refuses to contest the polls.

Currently, the AAP is considered as the strongest rival to the Congress among the Opposition parties. It has not only defeated the Congress in Punjab, but is also preparing to face the grand old party in Haryana. On the other hand, it is well-known that the Trinamool does not want to support the Congress candidate in the Presidential elections.

However, on this issue, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, "Nothing can be said right now. We will finalise the strategy before the elections. Right now, I will only say that the Opposition will give a strong fight."

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24.

Just months before the Presidential polls, the results of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur gave a big relief to the BJP. However, the Punjab results provided a good margin to the AAP.

It is noteworthy that the total vote value of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and legislative Assemblies for the Presidential elections is 10,98,903. At present, the BJP and its allies have more than 5.36 lakh vote value. The BJP may have to take the help of its allies as well as parties like YSRCP and BJD for about 6,000 to 8,000 vote value.

The vote value for the MPs and MLAs for the Presidential elections has been fixed on the basis of the 1971 census. The vote value of the MLAs of every state varies due to the population there. Whereas the vote value of each Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha member is fixed at 708.

Due to the largest population of Uttar Pradesh, the value of its MLAs is the highest. On the other hand, the AAP will benefit from its victory in Punjab which helped the party increase its tally in the Rajya Sabha as well.

