AAP Launches Satyamev Jayate DP Campaign Against BJP's Dictatorial Government, Says Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a social media campaign on Tuesday, August 13, against the arrest of party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Under the campaign, all AAP leaders and volunteers will adorn their social media profiles with a new display picture featuring Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia with the caption "Satyamev Jayate."

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Delhi minister and senior AAP leader Atishi unveiled the party's latest initiative: a "Satyamev Jayate DP (display picture) campaign" urging people to stand in solidarity with their cause.

“AAP is launching a new campaign called ‘Satyamev Jayate DP Campaign’. Beginning today, all social media handles of AAP will showcase Satyamev Jayate Display Picture campaign. We want to tell the whole country and BJP that they may harass us but they cannot break us. They may jail our leaders but in the end, truth will prevail,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi says, "From the past two years the BJP-led Central government has left no stone unturned to harass the AAP-led Delhi government. False cases were filed against the leaders* of AAP. They didn't find a single rupee of… pic.twitter.com/Z97OF3O4zO — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

Atishi amid uncertainty over who will hoist the national flag during the official Delhi government function on 78th Independence Day. She said, “Why do we hoist the flag on August 15? It is because Indians achieved the right to rule over themselves on Independence Day August 15, 1947. Before that, Britishers ruled India, they sent a viceroy to the country who used to run the country according to his will. Indians did not have any rights or a voice in that government. We hoist the flag for democracy, independence and the right of Indians to raise their voice. However, today the right of an elected government to hoist the flag is being taken away.”

"From the past two years the BJP-led Central government has left no stone unturned to harass the AAP-led Delhi government. False cases were filed against the leaders of AAP," she said. She alleged that the right of an elected government in Delhi to hoist the national flag is being taken away.