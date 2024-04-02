AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Gets Bail After 6 Months In Jail in Liquor Policy Case

Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to AAP leader Sanjay Singh in the Delhi liquor policy case.Singh has been a senior leader of the party since its inception in November 2012 and is a member of the party's foremost decision-making body, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC). In oct 2023, he was arrested by ED on groud of laundering and his role in excise policy.

His custody has been extended till 27 October. Earlier he challenge ED to arrest him and enquire his role.He joined hands with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his apolitical campaigns from the Right To Information campaign in 2006 to the 2011 Indian anti-corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha on 8 January 2018 from the state of Delhi.