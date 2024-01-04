AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail in Excise Policy Case

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday moved to Delhi High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, ANI reported. The Rajya Sabha MP was arrested in October from his government residence in New Delhi, following a search operation. On December 22, his bail plea was rejected by special judge M K Nagpal. Singh's counsel argued that there were contradictions in statements made by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora and other witnesses regarding alleged bribes to the AAP MP.

However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Singh's bail application, asserting that the investigation was still ongoing. They expressed concerns that releasing Singh on bail could potentially hinder the ongoing investigation, lead to tampering with evidence, and influence witnesses.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on October 4 in connection with the case. The central probe agency alleges that Singh and his associates played a role in the Delhi government's decision to grant licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws. The excise policy, implemented on November 17, 2021, was reportedly scrapped on September 22 following corruption allegations.