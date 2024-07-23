AAP Minister Atishi Calls for Fair Share in Union Budget; Demands Rs 20,000 Crore Allocation For the National Capital

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has put forward a significant demand ahead of the Union Budget, calling for an allocation of Rs 20,000 crores for the national capital. This demand stems from the substantial contribution Delhi makes to the central revenue through the Goods and Services Tax (GST).Atishi highlighted that the people of Delhi contribute approximately Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 25,000 as a central share of GST. She emphasized that it is only fair for Delhi to receive at least 10% of this contribution, translating to Rs 20,000 crores.

#WATCH | On the Union Budget, Delhi Minister Atishi says "We expect that Delhi will get Rs 20,000 crores. The people of Delhi give Rs 2 lakh crore and Rs 25,000 as a central share of GST. We expect to get at least 10% of that. We have demanded Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/OWVf1BLjxp — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024

Atishi has called for Rs 10,000 crore to be allocated specifically for the development of infrastructure in Delhi. This includes upgrading roads, public transport, and other essential services to meet the growing demands of the city’s population. An additional Rs 10,000 crore is sought for the MCD to improve civic amenities, sanitation, and overall management of the city's municipal affairs.The response to Delhi’s demand in the Union Budget will be closely watched, as it sets a precedent for the allocation of central funds to states based on their contribution.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament. This is her seventh consecutive budget speech. With this, she has surpassed late Morarji Desai's record of presenting the budget six times consecutively. This is the Modi government 3.0's first budget.Nirmala Sitharaman will also present the estimated receipts and expenditure of the Central government for the year 2024-2025 in the Rajya Sabha today. On February 1, the Central government tabled the interim budget that took care of the financial needs of the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

