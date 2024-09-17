AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Moves Delhi HC Challenging Arrest in Money Laundering Case

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The case is related to alleged irregularities during his tenure as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board. Khan's petition is expected to be listed for hearing later this week.

Khan was arrested on September 2 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the ED conducted a search at his residence in Okhla. He is currently in judicial custody until September 23.

The money laundering case against Khan is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. The ED’s prosecution complaint includes five individuals, among them three alleged associates of Khan—Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir, and Jawed Imam Siddiqui.

According to reports, the search was part of an investigation into alleged illegal recruitment practices and "illegitimate" personal gains through the "unfair" leasing of Delhi Waqf Board properties between 2018 and 2022. The ED has stated that "incriminating" physical and digital evidence seized during the raid indicates Khan’s involvement in money laundering.

The central agency has previously conducted raids at Khan’s premises, claiming that he acquired significant cash proceeds from illegal recruitment and invested the money in immovable assets through his associates.