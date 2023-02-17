AAP MLA's aide arrested for taking bribe in Punjab's Bathinda

By ANI | Published: February 17, 2023 05:18 AM 2023-02-17T05:18:50+5:30 2023-02-17T10:50:02+5:30

A vigilance team on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amit Ratan's personal assistant Rashim Garg from Bathinda ...

A vigilance team on Thursday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amit Ratan's personal assistant Rashim Garg from Bathinda Circuit House in Punjab for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakhs from a sarpanch.

According to the officials, the sarpanch's husband accused the MLA's PA of demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh by taking the name of Amit Ratan, after which the complainant reached the circuit house with the Vigilance team.

The PA was arrested red-handed from a vehicle at the circuit house.

"During the conversation between the two, the Vigilance officers reach the spot and arrested him red-handed with Rs 4 lakh," officials said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

