AAP MP Sanjay Singh Gives Suspension of Business Notice Over Deteriorating Law and Order in Delhi

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a suspension of business notice in Parliament to address the worsening law and order situation in Delhi. He highlighted the rising crime rates and the increasing threats faced by public representatives in the city.

Over 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, December 9, prompting them to send students back home. A copy of the email, accessed by ANI, revealed that it was sent at around 11:30 PM on Sunday night. The email claimed that multiple small explosives had been planted inside the school buildings.

On November 30, a man threw liquid on former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during a padyatra in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Video footage shows security and AAP supporters apprehending and beating the man, while Kejriwal assessed the situation. The man has been detained and is being questioned, according to police sources.