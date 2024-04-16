AAP names four more candidates for Punjab LS seats

Chandigarh, April 16 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday named four more candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

With this, the party has completed its list for the 13 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to the polls on June 1

Muktsar legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar is the candidate from Ferozepur.

The party has announced the candidature of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) legislator Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar (reserved).

Punjab's ruling AAP got a boost in the Doaba region as Dalit leader Tinu joined it on April 14.

Tinu was elected twice from the Adampur Assembly constituency of Jalandhar on the Akali Dal ticket -- in 2012 and 2017. He also contested the Lok Sabha elections from Jalandhar in 2014 but lost to Congress leader Santokh Chaudhary.

After joining the AAP, Tinu said he had joined it to save the country's democracy and constitution.

AAP has fielded Amansher Singh from Gurdaspur and Ashok Parashar Pappi from Ludhiana.

In its first list, AAP named Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer as a candidate from Sangrur, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Bathinda, Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Karamjeet Anmol from Faridkot and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

The party has fielded five cabinet ministers.

In its second list, the party announced its chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang as a candidate from Anandpur Sahib and Raj Kumar Chabbewal from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

