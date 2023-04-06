AAP names Sushil Rinku as its candidate for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

New Delhi [India], April 6 : Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Thursday named former MLA Sushil Kumar Rinku as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, scheduled on May 10.

On Wednesday, hours after being expelled from the Congress, Sushil Rinku joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

The Congress party had expelled Rinku, the Congress MLA from Jalandhar West constituency, for indulging in "anti-party" activities.

"Sushil Rinku is welcome in AAP's family, I have full hope that the people of Jalandhar will help us in winning the Lok Sabha bypolls," Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency had been lying vacant since January after Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary passed away due to a cardiac attack.

The 77-year-old collapsed in Ludhiana while walking alongside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg on January 14.

The bypolls in the seat were necessitated after Chaudhary's death.

The ruling AAP had come into power in Punjab with 92 of the 117 assembly seats in March 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor