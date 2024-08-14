AAP Postpones Manish Sisodia's 'Padyatra' to August 16 Following Delhi Police Security Advisory

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the postponement of senior leader Manish Sisodia's 'padyatra' to August 16. The delay comes in response to advice from Delhi Police, who recommended rescheduling the event from August 15 due to security concerns surrounding Independence Day. AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj affirmed at a press conference that they deemed the Delhi Police's advice to be valid.

"The padyatra of Manish Sisodia was supposed to begin from today at 5 pm. Delhi Police suggested we postpone it owing to security reasons since it is the eve of Independence Day. We found their advice genuine and decided to postpone it to August 16. We did not want a confrontation on the occasion," he added.

Due to security concerns, Manish Sisodia's padayatra, initially scheduled to start today, has been postponed to August 16. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the rescheduling, with the padayatra now set to begin from Greater Kailash Assembly on August 16 pic.twitter.com/T9fTqt2kM5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2024

Bharadwaj suggested that it might be "nature's plan" for the padyatra to commence on August 16, coinciding with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's birthday.