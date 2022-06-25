AAP pursues its own brand of soft Hindutva to counter BJP's juggernaut

New Delhi, June 25 The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was limited to soft Hindutva only, is now taking a step further on the issue of temples.

The party leaders are taking initiatives to decorate several temples in the national capital. They also organise religious programmes like Hanuman Jayanti in Delhi on a regular basis.

However, this is not the first time that AAP has expressed its faith in temples and gods openly.

Recently, Deputy Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj organised a large procession on Hanuman Jayanti, in which a large number of party leaders and workers participated. In the past also, he has talked about organising Sundarkand every month in Delhi.

Bhardwaj, in his Twitter profile picture, can be seen carrying a flag with Lord Hanuman's image on it.

The party leaders describe these religious programmes as promoting reconciliation and brotherhood among different sections of the society.

Sharing the photo of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, Bharadwaj said that Muslim brothers welcomed the procession and arranged "Prasad".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also does not miss mentioning god and goddesses in his speeches, and posts shared on social media.

Every year on Diwali, he performs a public puja with his cabinet at the Akshardham temple which is telecast live.

Recently in Karnataka, Kejriwal repeatedly mentioned Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana in his speech. Where, by calling the BJP and the Central government Ravana, he was also seen attempting to associate himself with Hindutva.

Earlier on the matter of visiting temples, Kejriwal had said that there is nothing wrong in going to the temple. "I am Hindu so I go to temple. This shouldn't bother anyone."

Similarly, this week, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh raised an issue of "conspiracy to raze 53 temples". He formally spoke on the subject at the party headquarters.

Singh expressed his displeasure over the "plan to remove 53 small and big temples built at different places in Delhi". He accused the BJP of conspiring to destroy 53 temples in Delhi.

The AAP MP claimed that permission of Delhi government's religious committee has been sought in a letter by the Central government to demolish 53 temples.

He alleged that the BJP does "drama in the name of religion across the country, and are planning to demolish 53 temples in Delhi".

Singh said that BJP Delhi State President Adesh Gupta should come forward and apologise to the people of Delhi with folded hands.

Some of the temples, which Singh claimed are to be demolished by the Central government, include Kali Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, Krishna Spiritual Kutir Mandir, Shri Ram Prachin Mandir, Gurgaon Wali Mata Mandir in Kasturba Nagar, and one temple in Thyagaraj Nagar. Apart from this plan has also been made to demolish a 'Majar', he added.

