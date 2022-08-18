AAP pursuing vote bank politics, Kejriwal did not create detention centres for Rohingyas: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday hit out at the AAP government in Delhi stating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could not get detention centres ready for Rohingyas and asserted that illegal immigrants will not be given shelter in the country.

He also accused the AAP government of speaking lies on the issue concerning Rohingyas and said it had distributed 'revdis'.

He alleged that the AAP government is "ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics".

Talking to the media, Thakur said Rohingyas "are given free water, electricity, ration and even flats were to be given to them by Delhi government".

He said the union Home Ministry has made it clear that Rohingya illegal migrants won't be considered citizens of India and will be sent back.

"Rohingyas who live here and are illegal migrants are given free water, electricity, ration; now even flats were to be given to them by Delhi govt... they have lied again, distributed 'revdis'... why could he (CM Kejriwal) not ready detention centers," Thakur asked.

"They're (AAP govt) ready to compromise national security for vote bank politics. National security is of utmost importance to us and like we've said before, illegal immigrants won't be given shelter here; MEA in talks to send them back to their countries," he added.

The minister also referred to the statement issued by the Home Ministry on Wednesday.

"I'd like to clarify, HMO has articulately said that Rohingya illegal migrants won't be considered citizens of India. They will be sent back; MEA is in talks for the same. This is the last statement," Thakur said.

The Home Ministry had on Wednesday referred to media reports said that it had not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi.

It also said that the Delhi government proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location and it had been asked to ensure that the illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of the media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi. Government of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location.

"MHA has directed the Government of Delhi to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location at Kanchan Kunj, Madanpur Khadar as MHA has already taken up the matter of deportation of illegal foreigners with the concerned country through the Ministry of External Affairs," the Home Ministry statement said.

"Illegal foreigners are to be kept in the Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

