AAP Sarpanch Murder Case: Punjab Police Nab 7 Accused After Multi-State Chase, DGP Confirms

The Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav stated that the Aam Aadmi Party Sarpanch Jarmal Singh’s murder case has been solved and seven people have been arrested, including two main shooters. The sarpaanch of Valtoha in Amritsar was shot while he was attending a wedding ceremony on January 4. Addressing the press conference and sharing an update on the case, the DGP stated that the main accused, the two shooters who killed Jermal Singh, were apprehended from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He stated that Two other accused involved in logistics and support were arrested by the Mohali police, and three more accused were captured from the Tarn Taran district.

Chandigarh: On the Valtoha Sarpanch murder case, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says, "Regarding the January 4 murder of former Valtoha Sarpanch Jarmal Singh in Amritsar, a total of seven accused have been apprehended. Two of the accused, who were assailants, were caught in Raipur,…

The shooters fled from Amritsar to Chandigarh, Delhi, Bihar, and Nanded Sahib, and finally reached Raipur in Chhattisgarh, from where they were arrested and produced in the local court. The court then sent them to transit remand till January 14. Then they were brought to Amritsar by airways. He further added that various agencies, including the Punjab Police, the Central agencies, and the Chhattisgarh police, coordinated this operation successfully.

The AAP Sarpanch suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite urgent medical intervention, doctors could not save him and he was pronounced dead during treatment. The murder has heightened concerns over the safety of elected representatives, with investigators indicating that the incident appears to be a deliberate, premeditated attack. According to reports, two unidentified outsiders opened fire, killing him at the scene.

The incident took place at a marriage palace in Amritsar, where the AAP Sarpanch had gone to attend a wedding ceremony. While the celebrations were in progress, armed assailants allegedly entered the venue and fired multiple shots, one of which struck Singh in the head. He collapsed on the spot, triggering panic as guests fled for safety. Relatives and attendees rushed him to hospital, but his condition worsened rapidly. The brazen attack at a crowded public function has left guests shaken and raised serious questions about security lapses that allowed the assailants to strike.