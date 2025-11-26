AAP should offer apology for comments against PM Modi, says Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, Nov 26 Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday condemned remarks made by AAP minister Aman Arora regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and sought a public apology.

Calling the comments baseless, he said not only Minister Arora but the entire Aam Aadmi Party should publicly apologise for this false statement. “Aman Arora’s claim that despite being invited, the Prime Minister did not attend the event is completely incorrect,” the BJP chief said in a statement.

He said, “It does not mean the Prime Minister lacks respect for the Guru Sahib. In fact, Modi-ji paid homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji’s unparalleled martyrdom during the major event held in Kurukshetra, and the Government of India also issued a commemorative coin dedicated to this sacred occasion”.

He said a national-level event was also organised at the Red Fort, where people were informed about the Guru’s extraordinary sacrifice to protect religious freedom and humanity. Jakhar said several programmes were organised by the Government of India not only across the country but also internationally.

“Therefore, Aman Arora’s remarks about the Prime Minister are unfounded, baseless, and made solely for political gain.” He demanded that Arora apologise to the Prime Minister.

Jakhar further said the BJP’s state unit also organised a Kirtan Darbar in Anandpur Sahib dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary, and the party leadership collectively bowed and offered prayers at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

He said the SGPC had also invited AAP leaders to their event, but not a single minister or leader from the Aam Aadmi Party attended. Jakhar questioned, “If you truly have reverence for the Guru Sahiban, then why did you not attend this important SGPC event?”

Jakhar also said AAP’s double standards were exposed earlier as well on August 26, when Punjab was suffering from floods, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in Tamil Nadu to observe their breakfast scheme. He said the same leaders later extended an invitation for this event to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, but he did not attend.

“What will the Chief Minister and Aman Arora say about this?” Jakhar asked. The state president said that all Chief Ministers of other states knew that such events had political motives and that AAP was using religion for its political interests.

“That is why none of them considered it appropriate to attend, as no responsible leader wishes to indulge in politics in the name of religion,” he added.

