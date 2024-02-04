AAP to hold hunger strike in Chandigarh over mayoral poll rigging

Chandigarh, Feb 4 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders -- who are protesting against the rigging in Chandigarh mayoral election -- have announced to stage a relay hunger strike in front of the Municipal Corporation office in Sector 17.

AAP Chandigarh co-in-charge Sunny Ahluwalia told the media that daily five leaders, one councilor and four volunteers, will go on a hunger strike for 24 hours and then the next day another five leaders will be fasting against the “murderers of the democracy”.

He said it is a relay hunger strike to save the democracy and it would go on until action is taken against election presiding officer Anil Masih, who is accused of rigging the poll, and the “fake mayor” of the BJP is removed.

Ahluwalia said Masih is a minority wing secretary of the BJP. He murdered the democracy in Chandigarh on January 30 and all senior AAP leaders, including Pradeep Chhabra and Chandarmukhi Sharma, have decided to stage a demonstration against it.

He said apart from this the AAP will also hold candle marches at prominent places of Chandigarh like the Rose Garden and the Sukhna Lake.

“We will also go door-to-door to raise awareness against the dictatorship of the BJP,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor