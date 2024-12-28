AAP workers protest outside BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence; latter distributes snacks

New Delhi, Dec 28 Women workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the residence of BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Saturday, demanding Rs 1,100 amid allegations of cash distribution to voters in his constituency ahead of the Assembly elections.

AAP accused Verma of handing out cash to voters to influence the upcoming elections in the national capital. The women workers of AAP initiated a protest march from the party office to Verma's residence, questioning why only one Assembly constituency was being "favoured" in the alleged distribution.

Reacting to this, Verma told IANS, "Members of the AAP's women's wing came to protest outside my house today under the directives of party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is clearly panicking over his impending defeat. He might also change his seat or may fight from two seats."

"Kejriwal has done nothing for Delhi in the last 11 years. He has lied and misled people, and now voters are determined to remove him from power and send him back to jail," he added.

Verma's unique response to the protest involved offering coffee and biscuits to the demonstrators.

"I respect women and was raised with strong values by my family. My wife and daughter prepared coffee and biscuits for the protesters. However, they refused to engage and continued their protest, likely because they were sent by Kejriwal. If they had shared genuine concerns, I would have addressed them," he said.

Regarding AAP's schemes like the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana, Verma alleged they were "fraudulent."

"Kejriwal started these fake schemes and conducted a registration drive, issuing cards without proper approval from his own departments. They take Aadhaar card details but not account numbers. How can money be transferred without account numbers? This is yet another attempt to mislead the people of Delhi," he questioned.

Earlier, Verma refuted AAP's accusations of distributing cash for electoral purposes, explaining that the funds were part of a welfare initiative by the Rashtriya Swabhiman Organisation, founded by his father 25 years ago.

He clarified that the assistance was aimed at underprivileged women lacking pensions, ration cards, or access to proper healthcare.

"I am proud to support my poor mothers and sisters. This initiative is not political. It is unfortunate that Kejriwal and his party are politicising it," Verma said.

In a sharp dig at AAP, he added, "At least I am not distributing liquor. During Covid, when Delhi needed hospitals and medicines, Kejriwal was busy distributing free liquor and constructing his 'Sheesh Mahal.' In contrast, I set up Covid centres, provided oxygen concentrators, and helped save thousands of lives."

Verma accused AAP of exploiting women's issues for electoral gains, calling their accusations an "election gimmick" orchestrated by Kejriwal.

The ongoing clash between BJP and AAP continues to heat up as the Assembly elections draw closer, with both parties trading barbs over governance and alleged misconduct.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor