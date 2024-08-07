AAP's Raghav Chadha asks Centre to establish safe corridor to Shri Nankana Sahib in Pak

New Delhi, Aug 7 AAP MP Raghav Chadha made a heartfelt appeal to the Central government on Wednesday, urging it to hold talks with Pakistan to establish a safe corridor to Shri Nankana Sahib.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Chadha said, "I believe that all Members of Parliament will support the issue that I am raising today. It is because this issue is connected to the faith of crores of Punjabis."

Recalling the Partition, he said that along with the country, Punjab was also divided into two -- one in Pakistan and the other in India.

"During that time, many Punjabi families, including mine, lost their loved ones. But above all, we lost Gurdwara Sahib. Today, there are many Gurdwaras, including Shri Kartarpur Sahib, Shri Panja Sahib, and Shri Nakana Sahib, in Pakistan," Chadha said.

Gurdwara Shri Nakana Sahib is the birthplace of the first Sikh guru, Shri Guru Nanak Dev.

Drawing parallels to the Shri Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which he said has "united people in faith," the Rajya Sabha MP expressed hope that this new corridor would "fulfil the shared dreams and spiritual connections" of devotees.

Chadha said, "I am raising three small demands today. First, just like a Shri Kartarpur Sahib corridor was established for devotees' safe pilgrimage, governments of both countries should make a similar corridor for Shri Nankana Sahib for the safe travel of pilgrims."

Raising the second demand, Chadha stressed the simplification of travel procedures.

He said, "The procedure to visit Shri Nankana Sahib should be simplified, without complicated visa and passport processes, and cumbersome forms. Also, no fee should be charged from the devotees."

"From the Attari Wagah Border in Amritsar to Shri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the distance is 104 km, which should be turned into a safe passage by the governments of both countries," Chadha said, urging the Centre to hold talks with Pakistan regarding the same.

Emphasising the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, who dedicated his life to spreading messages of peace, love, and brotherhood, Chadha also highlighted the importance of this corridor for Sikhs.

