AAP's Sanjay Singh gives zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

His submission was made in order to address the "exploitation" of central investigative agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"You must be aware that the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been misusing investigative agencies of the government, and alluring and giving out threats to MLAs. The opposition party has been working to attack the government," read the letter.

"In order to destroy democracy, the process has reached the municipal corporation. Currently, the BJP has been unsuccessfully trying to influence the newly elected MCD AAP members. Therefore please allow me to speak on this important issue in the zero hour," added the notice.

The Winter Session of Parliament that began on December 7 will have a total of 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules.

( With inputs from ANI )

