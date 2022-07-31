Aaykar Seva Kendras to remain open today for tax payers

Those who have not submitted their income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23 have got some relief as the Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) or Income Tax help centres will remain open on Sunday.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in an order said "The ASKs across the country will remain open on Sunday and additional receipt counters will be opened, wherever required, to “facilitate the filing of tax returns by the taxpayers."

The tax authority on Saturday tweeted that reads, "Over 5 crore ITRs filed up to 8:36 pm today. Please fill your ITR now, if not filed as yet. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July 2022."

As today is Sunday and the last date of filling the ITRs and banks will remain closed so is there the high chance that the traffic of e-portal will be high. This year the government has not extended any due date, Revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj on July 22, said, “People thought the routine now is that dates will be extended. So they were a little slow in filling the returns. Last time 9-10 per cent or more than 50 lakh returns were filed on the last date. This time, I have told my people to be ready for a crore.”



