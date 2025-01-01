Abducted businessman found murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 1 A businessman, who was allegedly abducted four days ago, was found murdered in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

The body of Vishnu Rupani, who went missing from Panjagutta on December 28, was recovered in SR Nagar.

Locals in Buddhanagar colony in SR Nagar alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from a locked room. Police broke open the room and found a body suspected to be of Vishnu Rupani.

The police sent the body for autopsy to confirm the identity and cause of death.

The room was locked from the outside. Police suspect that the businessman was murdered by his kidnappers.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, a police constable died by suicide in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

J. Kiran (36), who was working in Film Nagar Police station, hanged himself at his house in Malakpet. He belonged to the 2014 batch.

The reason for the constable’s extreme step was not known. Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

This is the latest in a series of suicides by police personnel in Telangana. Two policemen died by suicide in two separate incidents on December 29.

A head constable hanged himself in the Medak district while a constable died by consuming pesticides in the Siddipet district.

A Sub-Inspector of Police and a woman police constable along with a computer operator working in a cooperative society were found dead in a lake in Kamareddy district on December 26.

Police were investigating the cause of the death of Sai Kumar, a Sub-Inspector working in Bhiknur police station, Shruti, who was attached to Bibiet Police Station and computer operator Nikhil.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Jitender had said two days ago that most of the suicides of police personnel are due to personal reasons. He did not agree that work pressure was the reason for the suicide.

“There may be several issues like financial issues, family issues, emotional issues and personal issues. I cannot say this is happening because of one issue. We can’t generalise that it is because of work pressure. There may be some cases of work pressure also. I am not saying no,” Jitender said.

