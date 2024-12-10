Abdul Rehman, Seelampur MLA, Joins Congress After Resigning from AAP Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Abdul Rehman, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Seelampur constituency, has resigned from the party’s primary membership and joined the Congress party on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Rehman joined Congress in the presence of state party president Hassan Ahmed and former Mustafabad MLA, according to IANS.

In a social media post on X, Rehman accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP of neglecting the rights of Muslims. “Today I am resigning from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party. The party ignored the rights of Muslims by getting entangled in the politics of power. Arvind Kejriwal always did his politics by running away from the issues of the people. I will keep fighting for justice and rights,” he stated.

The Delhi Assembly elections, which will cover all 70 constituencies, are expected to take place by February 2025. In the previous election held in February 2020, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats to form the government.