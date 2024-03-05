'Narendra Modi Good Man, BJP Also Approached Me': Abhijit Gangopadhyay to Join BJP After Resigning from Calcutta HC Judge

Hours after resigning as Calcutta High Court judge, former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay announced joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 7. During his scheduled media press conference on Tuesday, March 5, the former judge said, "Maybe on 7th (March) in the afternoon. There is a tentative program when I will join the BJP."

Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu earlier today, with copies sent to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay's Press Brief:

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Former Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay says, "Maybe on 7th (March) in the afternoon. There is a tentative program, when I will join BJP." pic.twitter.com/IoMosl7PVJ — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

Before finally announcing his plan to join the BJP, Justice Gangopadhyay said he may join any of the Left parties, Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party and even contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.

During his press brief today he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP said, "A very good man. Very hardworking. Trying to do something for the country". Responding to a query as to whether it was he who approached the BJP, he said, "Both sides approached. I also approached the BJP, the BJP also approached me". He added that for the past seven days, he has not performed any adjudication.

Meanwhile, earlier on March 3, he declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics, stating that he would address all media inquiries after resigning.