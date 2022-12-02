Absconding SP MLA surrenders in Kanpur

Kanpur, Dec 2 Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, and his brother Rizwan, have surrendered in Kanpur on Friday.

The brothers surrendered at the residence of Police Commissioner B.P. Jogdand in the presence of fellow SP MLAs Amitabh Bajpai and Rumi Hasan.

The MLA was accompanied by his wife Naseema and children.

Irfan had been absconding on the charge of setting fire to a hut built on a disputed plot.

An FIR was registered against the MLA and his brother under serious sections at the Jajmau police station. The police were continuously carrying out raids to arrest him.

A non-bailable warrant was issued by the court against the MLA and his brother. After this, Irfan filed a petition for anticipatory bail in the district judge's court.

Earlier this week, the police picked up SP leader Noori Shaukat for questioning.

On Tuesday, Irfan's cousin Uzma Solanki was picked up for questioning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor