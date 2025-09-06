Abu Dhabi-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns to Kochi After Technical Snag, Lands Safely

An IndiGo flight bound for Abu Dhabi returned to Kochi early Saturday due to a technical issue, the airline said. Flight 6E-1403, operated with an A320 neo, took off from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and landed back at Cochin International Airport at around 1.44 am.

The aircraft had more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard. The airline arranged another aircraft with a new crew to fly the passengers to Abu Dhabi. The replacement flight departed at approximately 3.30 am.

IndiGo said the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks before resuming operations. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience and said meals and refreshments were provided to passengers while efforts were made to minimise disruption.

(With inputs from PTI)