Abu Dhabi Crown Prince In India: Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets PM Modi at Hyderabad House (Watch Video)

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today morning met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderbad House. Nahyan arrived in New Delhi to a warm welcome on Sunday as he kick-started a two-day maiden visit to India to boost bilateral ties on a range of areas, including energy and connectivity, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are also expected to deliberate on the overall situation arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The visiting leader is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. pic.twitter.com/4EbqrgPsfE — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

He will visit Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. The crown prince kick-started a two-day maiden visit to India to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including energy and connectivity, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. The Crown Prince is accompanied by several ministers from the UAE government and a business delegation. After concluding the Delhi leg of his visit, Al Nahyan will travel to Mumbai to participate in a business forum. Top business leaders from both countries will participate in the forum on Tuesday.

The visit of Al Nahyan will further reinforce strong ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Following the landmark visit of Modi to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two countries are among each other's top trading partners with a bilateral trade of about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, according to official data. The UAE is also among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investments in 2022-23.



