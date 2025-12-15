ABVP demands integrated CUET admission process, single application fee

New Delhi, Dec 15 A delegation of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Professor Manish R. Joshi, Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), to seek a centralised admission process and implementation of a single application fee for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), a student leader said.

The delegation, led by National General Secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki, submitted a memorandum raising various academic demands.

These included the conduct of students’ union elections in higher educational institutions and enactment of an updated legal framework for their regulation, regularisation of the academic calendar for undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes, and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In light of the resolutions passed at ABVP’s 71st National Conference held in Dehradun, the students’ group apprised the UGC Secretary of several student-related issues and urged expeditious action on the same.

The ABVP has consistently worked towards creating a positive academic environment and safeguarding students’ interests, as a result of which it has emerged today as the world’s largest student organisation.

Through the memorandum submitted on Monday, the ABVP demanded periodic audits and a check on continuous fee hikes being carried out by institutions in the name of the NEP.

The memorandum also included key demands such as the enactment of a new law for the restoration and regulation of students’ union elections in all institutions, the establishment of National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) units in every institution, and strengthening Internal Complaints Committees to ensure women’s safety on campuses.

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “Today, the ABVP delegation submitted a memorandum to the UGC Secretary highlighting several important academic issues affecting the education sector.”

“This memorandum has been submitted in accordance with the resolutions passed at ABVP’s 71st National Conference. The UGC Secretary has responded positively to the suggestions and demands raised by ABVP and has assured necessary action towards resolving these issues,” said Solanki.

--IANS

rch/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor