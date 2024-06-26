ABVP urges Delhi University for centralised PG hostel allocation form

New Delhi, June 26 The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest outside the office of the Dean of Students' Welfare, Delhi University, on Wednesday, highlighting several issues affecting the institution.

The ABVP representatives also met the Dean and delivered a memorandum detailing their various demands aimed at improving the well-being of the students.

In its memorandum, ABVP put forth demands including a centralised hostel allocation form, prompt construction of pink toilets at Chattra Marg, supplementary examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, the introduction of special buses for improved student commuting, and establishment of a single-window examination grievance redressal portal.

Ashish Singh, Joint Secretary of ABVP Delhi, said, "The admission process for postgraduate courses in Delhi University has commenced, and students will soon be applying for hostels. Our longstanding demand for a unified hostel allocation form would streamline the process and alleviate the hassles faced by the students. The administration has assured us of its commitment to address this issue.

"Similarly, we have received assurances regarding the establishment of a single-window examination grievance redressal portal before this semester's results are announced. We engaged in constructive discussions on various other issues and remain committed to advocating for improvements in Delhi University."

ABVP DU unit President Navnit Kumar, North Campus convener Siddharth Parashar, Chhatrasal district convener Abhinav Chaudhary, and ABVP Delhi study circle co-convener Sanskriti Mishra were part of the delegation.

