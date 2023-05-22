ACB arrests DoIT officer in cash & gold haul case in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 22 The ACB sleuths arrested Ved Prakash Yadav, joint director, department of information and technology in the alleged misuse of office and disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, Rs 2.31 crore, cash and a gold bar weighing around 1kg were recovered from the almirah of Yojana Bhavan. The state government has suspended him following his arrest.

It needs to be mentioned here that Yadav was handed over to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday night by the Jaipur Police after gold and cash were covered from his office almirah.

According to a senior ACB officer, "Yadav was produced before the court and we have taken him on three day remand for questioning. An in-depth investigation will be made on his role in misusing his position in issuing tenders for supplying LCD, laptops, computers and other items."

