Accused a DMK sympathiser, not party member, says CM Stalin on Anna University case

Chennai, Jan 8 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has admitted that the accused in the Anna University sexual assault case is a sympathiser of the DMK but not an official party member.

Speaking in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, CM Stalin said, "I assure you that the one arrested in the Chennai student case is not a member of the DMK. He is a DMK sympathiser; we do not deny this.”

The Chief Minister acknowledged that the accused might have taken photographs with DMK leaders, including ministers and elected representatives, but insisted there was no wrongdoing in that. He categorically stated that the accused was not a party member.

CM Stalin further assured the Assembly that the government would have taken action even if the accused was a DMK member. He emphasised that the accused was arrested immediately and imprisoned under the Goonda Act.

“We did not save him,” he added.

The CM called the sexual assault case a “very serious issue” and reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering justice to the victim.

He stated that the charge sheet in the case would be filed within 60 days and assured a speedy trial in a special court to ensure the perpetrator receives maximum punishment.

The Opposition AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly and held a protest outside the House.

The assault occurred on the night of December 23 when a second-year engineering student and her male friend, a senior student at Anna University, were sitting in a secluded area of the campus after attending a Christmas programme.

According to the girl’s complaint, the accused attacked her male friend, brutally assaulting him, before dragging her to a nearby shrub and raping her. The police acted swiftly and arrested a 37-year-old roadside biryani vendor, Gnanshekharan, for the crime.

The case has sparked outrage, with Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai staging a dramatic protest outside his residence in Coimbatore. During the protest, he flogged himself six times to symbolise what he called the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. He also announced plans to undertake a 48-day fast and visit all six holy abodes of Lord Murugan as part of his protest.

Annamalai criticised the Tamil Nadu Police for leaking the FIR of the case, which revealed the identity of the 19-year-old victim, a violation of her privacy. He also alleged that the accused, Gnanshekharan, was not included in the police’s rowdy list despite having over 20 prior cases against him. He claimed this was due to the accused’s connections with leaders of the ruling DMK party.

The BJP chief, a former IPS officer, presented evidence that the accused was a functionary of the DMK. He accused the party of attempting to divert attention from Tamil Nadu’s law and order issues by fabricating a narrative around a North-South divide.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has announced plans to submit a detailed report on the incident to the Government of India. NCW member Mamta Kumari visited Anna University to investigate the case. “We visited every corner of Anna University and conducted a thorough investigation. We met with the affected girl and her family to gather all the necessary information. We also met the Governor of Tamil Nadu to discuss the matter,” Mamta Kumari stated.

She further added, “A detailed report will be submitted to the central government through the NCW. Whoever is found guilty will face strict punishment."

