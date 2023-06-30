Accused of trespass & sexual assault, UP man denied bail

Kanpur (UP), June 30 The court of additional sessions judge Kanpur Nagar, Vikas Goyal, has dismissed the anticipatory bail application of accused Arpit Kushwaha, charged for house trespass and physically exploiting a married woman.

The victim in her complaint stated that on June 5 when she was alone in the house, Arpit Kushwaha had forced his entry into her house and forcibly established physical relations with her. When she opposed, he thrashed her.

On the other hand, the accused in his bail application claimed. that he had visited the house of the victim on her call to help her in administering medicines to the child, said Additional District General Council Sanjay Kumar Jha.

The court, in its order on Thursday, observed that the medical examination revealed that the victim had suffered injuries at her face and other body parts. She also stated about the incident in her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC.

In view of the facts and circumstances and seriousness of the offence, there is no ground to grant anticipatory bail to the accused, hence his anticipatory bail application is being dismissed, the court stated in its order.

--IANS

amita/dpb

