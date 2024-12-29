Acharya Kishore Kunal Passes Away: Former IPS Officer Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest In Patna

Acharya Kishore Kunal, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 74 due to a cardiac arrest in Patna. He was swiftly taken to Mahavir Vatsala Hospital, where he was declared dead. A well-known figure in Bihar, Acharya Kunal had retired from the IPS and held several important positions. He served as the President of the Bihar State Religious Trust Board and the Secretary of the Mahavir Mandir Trust in Patna. He was also the founder of the esteemed Gyan Niketan School in Patna.

In addition to his educational contributions, Kunal was the founder of Mahavir Mandir, Mahavir Cancer Hospital, and Mahavir Vatsalya Hospital in Patna. His commitment to religious and social welfare was evident in his role as one of the founding members of the Ayodhya Temple Trust. Tragically, he passed away in the very hospital he had helped establish.

Born on August 10, 1950, in Muzaffarpur, Kunal received his early education there before graduating in History and Sanskrit from Patna University. He then joined the Gujarat cadre of the IPS and served as the Senior Superintendent of Police in Patna. Later, he took on key roles in the Home Ministry and, after retiring, became the Vice Chancellor of Sanskrit University in Darbhanga. Kunal devoted his post-service life to enhancing education and healthcare in Bihar.

A pivotal moment in his career came when he was appointed by Prime Minister VP Singh as the Special Duty Officer to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute between the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Babri Masjid Action Committee. Although he had a distinguished career, Kunal chose to retire voluntarily, driven by his devotion to Lord Mahavir, and dedicated himself to social causes. His passing has left a deep void, with several leaders, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, expressing their condolences.