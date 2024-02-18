Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Death: Chhattisgarh Govt Declares Half-Day State Mourning

Chhattisgarh government has declared a half-day state mourning today i.e. on 18 February on the demise of Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. "During this period, the national flag will remain at half mast and no state functions/programs will be organised, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said.

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj passed away on early Sunday morning at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh's Dongargarh. He was 77. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj.My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more,” Modi wrote on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah too took to social media to pay his tributes and said that his demise is an irreparable loss for the country and society. He wrote, “The demise of a great man like the great saint, most revered Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, is an irreparable loss for the country and society. He gave priority only to the welfare of humanity till his last breath. I consider myself fortunate that I got the company, affection and blessings of such a wise man."

The Home Minister further added, “The demise of Acharya Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj, a true devotee of humanity, is a personal loss for me. He remained selflessly committed to his resolve for the welfare of the universe and the welfare of every individual