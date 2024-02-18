Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj Passes Away: PM Modi Condoles Demise of Jain Muni

New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences on the demise of Jain muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. "My thoughts and prayers are with the countless devotees of Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji. He will be remembered by the coming generations for his invaluable contributions to society, especially his efforts towards spiritual awakening among people, his work towards poverty alleviation, healthcare, education and more," PM Modi wrote on X.

आचार्य श्री 108 विद्यासागर जी महाराज जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। लोगों में आध्यात्मिक जागृति के लिए उनके बहुमूल्य प्रयास सदैव स्मरण किए जाएंगे। वे जीवनपर्यंत गरीबी उन्मूलन के साथ-साथ समाज में स्वास्थ्य और शिक्षा को बढ़ावा देने में जुटे रहे। यह मेरा… pic.twitter.com/mvJJPbiiwM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2024

His post added, "I had the honour of receiving his blessings for years. I can never forget my visit to the Chandragiri Jain Mandir in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh late last year. That time, I had spent time with Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj Ji and also received his blessings."

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, in a post in Hindi on X, expressed "shock" over the death. "I am shocked to receive the news of the demise of the most revered Saint Shiromani Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj. He has given new dimensions to the invaluable spiritual heritage of Jainism. His teachings, full of knowledge, compassion and goodwill, will always provide us guidance for the progress of society and culture. I bow down profusely at the feet of Samadhistha Acharya Shri," Nadda wrote on X.