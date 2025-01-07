‘Action only if probes name anyone', says Ajit Pawar on calls for Munde's resignation

Mumbai, Jan 7 Amid demand for NCP minister Dhananjay Munde’s resignation following the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and party chief Ajit Pawar on Monday clarified that no action will be taken until the three ongoing investigations name anyone.

Ajit Pawar on Monday revealed the party's official stand saying: "There are SIT, judicial and CID probes going on. Let these agencies complete their investigations. If the probe names anyone, only then there will be action."

Ajit Pawar was speaking to reporters after his meeting with the NCP's National Working President Praful Patel and his party leader and the State Food and Civil Supply Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Thereafter, Ajit Pawar also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and discussed at length the political scenario amid the all-party demand for Munde's resignation.

He has reportedly registered his displeasure over the BJP legislator Suresh Dhas' statements against Munde in connection with the killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Earlier, Munde after his meeting with Ajit Pawar dropped hints that he would not step down.

Munde also indicated that the NCP leadership has also not sought his resignation.

He said that during his meeting with Ajit Pawar, he wished him a happy New Year and briefed him about the food and civil supply department which he holds.

"The issue of Santosh Deshmukh's killing and the demand for resignation did not come up during my meeting with party president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar," he added.

He claimed that how can he stop those demanding his resignation?

"I have been demanding that stern action should be taken against those involved in the killing of Santosh Deshmukh," Munde said.

Veteran NCP leader and former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was denied a ministerial berth in the recent cabinet expansion, came to Munde's defence, saying that there was no need for him to step down at this juncture.

"Munde's resignation is being sought. I want to tell you that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has clearly said that the government will conduct a thorough investigation and take action against everyone found guilty. Why are they demanding Munde's resignation before that? Has anything come out of the investigation? If you have anything, give it to the police. Until nothing comes out of the investigation, it is wrong to demand his resignation. I don't think this is right," Bhujbal told reporters.

Meanwhile, an all-party delegation on Monday urged the Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan that the NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde should immediately resign from the Cabinet, considering the involvement and possible interference in the brutal killing of the Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Beed district.

The delegation also demanded that the feeling of "rule of law" must be strengthened for which a case of murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 103 must be immediately registered against Walmik Karad, the mastermind of the kidnapping, extortion and murder case, and the case should be conducted in a fast-track court.

The delegation in its representation to the Governor also demanded that the accountability of law enforcement officials should be ensured and therefore action should be taken against police personnel who neglected their duties.

The delegation also urged the Governor to take initiatives to restore public confidence and safety of residents in the Beed district and ultimately curb extortion and hooliganism.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor