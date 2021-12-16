Action will be taken against those who spread hatred: K'taka home minister

Strict action will be taken against the elements who disturb the communal harmony in the coastal district, said Home Minister Aarag Jnanendra said in the Belagavi Suvarna Vidhanasoudha on Thursday.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA UT Khadar during the assembly, the minister said, "I have seen reports of efforts by some people to disrupt communal harmony in some parts of the coastal district. There has been a serious attempt to control them."

Recently, police in Uppinangadi town have also been attacked. Minister said anti-national messages are being circulated by misusing social media. By analysing the situation, the police have taken suitable action. Police have given free hand to act against communal elements spoiling the religious harmony.

Congress MLA UT Khader, who had earlier referred to the issue, said there was an increasing number of unethical hooliganism cases in the district. Attacks on students, events like Trishula Deeksha will lead to a communal flare-up. Such kind of events leads in clashes between communities. He added saying to give police freedom to act against such elements who try to disturb the atmosphere.

( With inputs from ANI )

