Activist Medha Patkar Sentenced to Five Months Imprisonment in 20 Year Old Defamation Case

In a significant legal development, prominent social activist Medha Patkar has been sentenced to five months of simple imprisonment by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena over two decades ago. The ruling, delivered by Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma of the Saket Courts, also mandates Patkar to pay Rs. 10 lakh in compensation to Saxena for the damage caused.

The case, which dates back more than 20 years, centers around defamatory statements allegedly made by Patkar against Saxena. The court's decision marks the culmination of a prolonged legal battle between the two parties. In his judgment, Magistrate Sharma acknowledged Patkar's age and existing medical conditions, stating that these factors were considered in deciding the extent of her punishment. "Excessive punishment is not being imposed on Patkar looking at her age and medical ailments," said Sharma, highlighting a degree of leniency in the sentencing.

The court has decided to suspend the sentencing for a period of 30 days, allowing Patkar time to appeal the decision. During this suspension period, she will not be required to serve the prison term, providing a window for her legal team to seek further recourse. Medha Patkar, known for her relentless advocacy on social issues, particularly the Narmada Bachao Andolan, has been a significant figure in Indian civil rights movements.

