Actor Prakash Raj sparks controversy by sharing image of PM Modi with empty file

Actor Prakash Raj, known for his vocal stance on political issues, has once again found himself at the centre of a controversy. The renowned South Indian actor stirred fresh debate by sharing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying a file to Parliament.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many noting that the Prime Minister appeared to be carrying an empty file, devoid of visible documents. Prakash Raj heightened the controversy by posting the image on his social media platform, formerly Twitter, with the caption, " Daily Quiz since 2014:- Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justasking."

Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justaskingpic.twitter.com/nQ2mzur0I2 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 19, 2023

Prakash Raj's post has ignited a fresh round of discussion and debate, highlighting the ongoing tension between the actor and the political establishment. It remains to be seen how this latest controversy unfolds in the coming days.