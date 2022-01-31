Actress abduction case: Dileep submits 6 mobiles as asked by Kerala HC

Kochi, Jan 31 Actor Dileep, on Monday, presented six mobile phones before the Kerala High Court as asked by it.

The direction was a part of an ongoing investigation launched by the Crime Branch police in a fresh case in which the actor is alleged to have conspired to do away with the investigating officers in the actress abduction case.

On Saturday, the court asked him to hand over the six mobiles, even as he sought time till Tuesday morning saying that they have been sent to Mumbai for forensic examination but the court refused to oblige.

The prosecution counsel was adamant that there were seven mobile phones Dileep (4), his brother Anoop (2), and one used by his brother-in-law.

After Dileep denied having the fourth phone, the court asked him to submit six mobiles.

Last Friday, the probe team moved a fresh application which was supplementary to their original petition.

In the petition, it said the actor had conspired to do away with the officials probing the case and it was after three days of questioning of the actor and his aides, that the fresh application was moved.

After hearing the petition, the court had posted the matter for Saturday.

The case took a new turn after director Balachandrakumar surfaced and claimed that Dileep was conspiring to do away with the investigating officers.

Dileep had also seen the visuals of the attack on the actress who was kidnapped in a vehicle in 2017. The actor is presently out on bail after spending two months in jail.

Apart from Dileep, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend

Dileep has been in the news after a frontline South Indian heroine complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her.

After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, the prosecution charged Dileep with being the main conspirator in the case and arrested him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor