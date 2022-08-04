Actress abduction case: Survivor seeks change of trial court judge

Kochi, Aug 4 The survivor in the 2017 actress abduction incident on Thursday wrote to the Kerala High Court registrar requesting change of trial court judge hearing the case.

It is her second requesting for the same as her first appeal was turned down.

Making a fervent request, the actress said that she wouldn't mind even if the new judge is a male, as it was on her request that a lady judge was first posted.

The incident occurred in 2017 and actor Dileep, one of the accused, spent 85 days in jail before after which he is now out on bail.

The case has in the past few months taken numerous twists and turns and in December last year, a fresh case was registered against the actor and his close associates based on a disclosure made by Dileep's former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he had conspired to do away with the police officials who probed the abduction case.

After several rounds of hearing, he got anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court in March in the second case.

