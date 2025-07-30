Actress Nandini Kashyap Arrested in Guwahati Hit-and-Run Case That Killed 21-Year-Old

Assam-based actress Nandini Kashyap has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case that led to the death of a 21-year-old man. The accident took place on the night of July 25 in Guwahati’s Udalbakra area. The victim has been identified as Samiul Haque, a polytechnic student who was working a night shift with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation. He was fixing a streetlight when he was hit by a speeding Bolero SUV allegedly driven by the actress.

Samiul was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after the crash. He was later moved to Apollo Hospital as his condition worsened. He died on July 29 due to severe head injuries and multiple fractures. The incident has sparked public outrage across Assam.

She was arrested around 1.30 AM from a theatre rehearsal site in North Guwahati and taken to Dispur Police Station for legal procedures. According to reports, the case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including BNS 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and BNSS 125B (hit-and-run causing death). Police have seized two vehicles owned by Kashyap and sent them for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the area has also been collected.