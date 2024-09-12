Actress Sumi Borah surrenders in Assam's online trading scam case

Guwahati, Sep 12 The controversial Assamese actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in the multi-crore online trading scam, surrendered before the police on Thursday.

Taking to X, the DGP of Assam Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh wrote, “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF.”

A Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police was formed to investigate the trading fraud.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. The duo had been on the run since the scam surfaced in the previous week and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with the kingpin of the Rs 2,200 crore fraud, Bishal Phukan.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Sumi Borah circulated a video on social media claiming that she has not fled but has been hiding due to propaganda being run against her.

She alleged that plenty of misinformation was being spread and her family has been suffering a lot due to it.

In the video, Borah also announced that she would surrender before the police.

Both Phukan and Borah hail from Assam’s Dibrugarh town. Phukan used Borah’s network in the Assamese movie industry to get clients for his company. The actress also managed influential persons in the society to invest in Phukan’s online trading scheme for much higher returns, said sources.

Sumi Borah married photographer Tarkik Borah in the previous year in a destination wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city. People from the Assamese movie industry were flown to Udaipur and the expenses were taken care of by Bishal Phukan. He reportedly spent at least Rs 5 crore on Sumi Borah’s extravagant wedding.

To recall, after the arrest of Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah immediately came under the police scanner. Police went to her apartment in the Pathar Quarry area in Guwahati. However, the actress and her husband were not at home. Police searched every apartment in the society complex but there was no trace of the duo. “We found Sumi Borah’s luxury car in the basement of the apartment building. However, the couple fled before the investigation team reached there,” a police official had earlier said.

